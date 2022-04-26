Kundali Bhagya, 26 April 2022, Written Update: Sameer and Karan suspect Preeta

In today’s episode, Prithvi tells the Luthras to trust him as knows that Mahesh is not stable right now and even Rishab is also not present. He tells them that he heard Preeta saying she doesn't care about them at all to the press. Preeta comes in. Prithvi tells her to tell the truth. She thinks she can't express her true feelings and feels bad. She tells them that she thinks they shouldn’t have let Karan play as now it’s not a profitable deal.

Sameer visits Karan in the lockup. He assures him that nothing happened to Mahesh. They wonder who could have done this. Karan tells Sameer it must be Preeta and she is doing it for the sake of money and power. Preeta goes near Mahesh and begs him to wake up as she needs his support. She promises him Karan will get out and the real culprit will be caught. Srishti also comes and tells Karan that it can't be Preeta. He tells her the contract has clearly stated that all the money he has earned through the games will go to the Luthra industries and Preeta wanted to protect her position so he sent him to jail. She tells Preeta could’ve never done this. Karan yells telling her to leave.

Sherlyn gets tensed and tells Prithvi that Preeta won’t stay quiet. He tells her that even Karan has started suspecting Preeta and their relationship has started to doom. They will definitely break up. Preeta calls the lawyer and he gives her the number of the private investigator; Madan Mohan. Srishti runs behind Sameer. He tells her that Karan’s career is ruined all because of Preeta. She asks him if he really believes that it was Preeta who did it. He tells her he is going to support his brother no matter what and he drives away while Srishti cries.

