Kundali Bhagya, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Sarla asks Preeta to come home with her

Sarla locks herself and questions God as to why did Preeta had to suffer so much and why is she facing injustice. Meanwhile, Shristi tries to open the door but is unable to do so and Sarla ignores her and thinks about Preeta.

Karan and Preeta can’t live in separate rooms and keep thinking about each other. Therefore, Karan goes to talk to Preeta and she says that she can’t accept the incident and it is breaking her heart. She continues that the incident happened before their marriage and before he met Preeta and hence she can’t be sad but she still can’t accept it. Karan tells her that he was worried about her and thought that she was angry at him. Both of them make it up and decide to forget the entire event.

Preeta worries that the entire Luthra family must be tensed about them and therefore, both of them decide to go out and meet them. Sherlyn informs Prithvi that she has called Sarla and has informed everything to her.

Meanwhile, Rakhi worries that Preeta might leave the house and get separated from Karan. Later, Preeta arrives and acts normally with the entire family and Karan.

A few moments later, Sarla arrives at the house and talks to Preeta privately. She tells Karan that she is aware of the child and will talk with him later. Meanwhile, Shristi and Janki worry that Sarla may take the wrong step as she is angry.

Sarla asks Preeta that why did she hid the incident and told Shristi and Janki to lie. Preeta tells her that she wanted to make a decision first and inform her afterwards. Sarla tells her that she is being so indecisive and hence, she (sarla) has decided to take the step for Preeta. She asks her to quickly pack her bag and move back in with Sarla and Shristi.

