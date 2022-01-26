Kundali Bhagya, 26 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi tricks Kritika

In today's episode, Sherlyn says to Prithvi that she is her strength in fighting Preeta because she is the daughter-in-law of the Luthra family. Prithvi says to Sherlyn that he is a selfish person and gets rid of people after using them, but he has tolerated enough tantrums of the latter because he loves her. He says Preeta is his enemy now, and any girl who will help him will be his favorite, even if it happens to be Natasha.

Meanwhile, Janki tries to overhear their conversation, and Prithvi notices her. He changes the conversation. At the party, Karan meets Preeta and feels sorry, but the latter ignores him. Karan keeps staring at her while Rakhi advises him not to quarrel with his wife as Preeta is already fighting with Prithvi.

Later, Preeta notices Janki's tense face and asks if she feels alone. Janki says she has sent Srishti home to take care of Sarla, but her concern is something else. She explains that Kritika will support her husband Prithvi and may revolt against Preeta. Listening to this, Preeta replies that Kritika is a traditional woman and maybe wants to save her marriage, and there is nothing wrong with supporting her husband. She advises Janki to calm down as she is ready to face any obstacles.

Prithvi calls Kritika inside his room and apologizes to her. He says he was angry with Preeta and not with her. He tries to manipulate Kritika by saying that it was Preeta who used her to send him to jail, and because of Preeta, their relationship was ruined. Kritika keeps mum while Prithvi hugs her and says he loves her. Kritika's heart melts, and she says she loves him too. Prithvi says they will live like a husband and wife like before and thinks of using her against Preeta. Furthermore, Prithvi joins the party and talks to the investors in an attempt to snatch the deal from Preeta.

