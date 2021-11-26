Kundali Bhagya, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi plans to ruin Preeta's life

In today's episode, Karan comes back home from his practice. When Preeta sees him she goes to him and cries so much. Karan gets tensed and asks her what is the matter. She tells that she is tensed about Rishabh. Karan says that Rishabh spoke to him and he went to London for an urgent meeting. Preeta gets shocked hearing this and tells him that she thought he left everyone.

While Sonakshi comes there and sees them sharing a hug. Sonakshi being jealous thinks that soon she will be winning finally, she will be soon in Karan’s heart and his arms. After knowing that Rishabh has left, Sherlyn goes to the jail to meet Prithvi. He apologizes to her for shouting at her. Prithvi tells her that he is lucky to get a lover and a girlfriend like her. Prithvi starts saying bad words to himself for scolding her.

Sherlyn reveals that she wants to tell Prithvi about something serious. He asks her if Sonakshi has also got kicked out of Luthras house. She says that Sonakshi is still there. Sherlyn then says that Rishabh didn’t expose her truth and left the house himself. Prithvi gets shocked and calls it a big miracle. Prithvi questions and asks her how she did this miracle. She says that she scolded Rishabh a lot and challenged his manhood, had no courage to look at her, and silently left the house. Sherlyn tells them that nobody knows their secret, and they can still win the game. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that now they can ruin the whole family. Also, Prithvi asks her to take revenge on Preeta who ruined his life. Prithvi urges Sherlyn to kick out Preeta from Luthra house. He tells Sherlyn that they should take Sonakshi in their team because she wanted the same.

When Sherlyn comes home, Preeta stops her and questions her if she knows anything about Rishabh. Sherlyn tells her that she does not know a thing. Meanwhile, Rakhi starts crying and hugs Daddi. Daddi consoles Rakhi and Kareena tells her that Rishabh will come back soon.