Kundali Bhagya, 26th October 2021, Written Update: Rakhi finds out the truth

In today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh tells Sherlyn that it’s been long since he has had homemade food. The police officer tells Preeta to call Sherlyn as the visiting hour is over. Preeta goes and sees Rishabh having food and leaves as she didn’t want to interrupt his happiness. Preeta comes out of the station and finds Sameer crying and asks him what happened and where’s Rakhi. Sameer tells her that Rakhi is sitting there and is talking about suicide.

Preeta goes and consoles Rakhi and she tells Preeta that she doesn’t want to live without Rishabh. Preeta tells her that Rishab will be out tomorrow since she has proof to prove him not guilty. Preeta tells Rakhi that Prithvi is the mastermind and Rakhi is shocked and tells she will go confront Rishabh right away. Preeta thinks about the consequences and tells Rakhi that we cannot take a decision when we’re angry. Rakhi tells her she cannot stand quiet after learning the truth. Preeta tells that it’ll be risky as Prithvi might counterattack them. Rakhi agrees and Preeta tells her to act normally as Sandeep will tell the truth in the court the next day. Rakhi thanks Preeta and hugs her. Sherlyn comes and asks what happened and Rakhi tells nothing.

Prithvi wonders where everyone is and Preeta, Sherlyn, Rakhi, and Sameer enter the house. Prithvi asks Rakhi if everything is okay and Preeta tells everything is fine. Prithvi wonders why everyone is behaving weirdly and tells Rakhi that he will support her no matter what. Prithvi tells Preeta that he needs to talk about something important with her. Preeta stays back and Prithvi tells her that he will help her and ask if they suspect anyone. Preeta tells him they’re all stressed and tells him to let her know if he finds anything related to the case.

