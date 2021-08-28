Kundali Bhagya, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Sarla praises Preeta’s decision to stay with Karan

This episode begins with Preeta hesitating to follow Sarla’s instructions to pack the bags. Preeta does not follow her instruction and Sarla says that why isn’t she speaking her mind and says that she wishes to stay with her in-laws and with her husband. She continues that how can they trust a random stranger's claims and even if it were true, then how can his past affect the present. Preeta finally speaks up and says that she was scared. Sarla continues and says that marriage is all about trust and adds that Karan and Preeta were meant to be. Meanwhile, Karan hears the entire conversation and hugs Sarla, and expresses his gratitude for making the right decision. The entire family is tensed but Sherlyn is happy and thinks to herself that Sarla will blast at any moment. The entire family hurries towards Preeta’s room and sees Sarla blessing both of them.

Later, Dadi question that how did Sarla get to know about the incident, Sherlyn quickly replied and said that she informed Sarla because she was worried about Preeta and thought that Preeta needs her mother. This made everyone angry and Kareena bua scolded her for interfering between the two of them. Rakhi and Dadi jumped and told that they are disappointed with this behavior. They all praise Preeta for making such a mature decision and maintaining a strong relationship. This angers Sherlyn and she leaves the room.

On the other side, Prithvi was also filled with anger because earlier everything was going great but now the tables have completely turned. At that moment, Sherlyn arrives and starts crying but he explains to her that everyone is siding with Preeta as they all think that she carries a child therefore, Sherlyn plans to expose Preeta and destroy her.