Kundali Bhagya, 27 December 2021, Written Update: Meet Preeta, the new owner of Luthra mansion

In today's episode, Prithvi curses Preeta for her bad luck and says her lifestyle could have been better if she married him instead of Karan. He expresses his hatred towards Preeta because she sent him to jail. He flaunts his shoes and wristwatch worth one lakhs & 10 lakhs, respectively. He addresses himself as the owner and dictator of the Luthra house. Further, he asks her to pick up the cash and leave. Preeta picked up the cash and donated it to the mandir. She says Prithvi has illegally captured Luthra's property. But Prithvi calls her greedy and directs her to get lost.

Sameer warns him to behave, but Preeta says she needs no one's support. She insults Prithvi, saying she can hire him in bare minimum salary. Sherlyn tries to interfere in between them. Kritika thinks Preeta has gone insane. Soon, Preeta reveals that Mahesh Luthra had transferred the power of attorney of Luthra's business to her. She further claims that she is the beneficiary of all the revenues generated from Rishabh's event company, and also she will decide to choose partners for business collaborations. And the Luthra mansion also belongs to her.

Prithvi shouts aloud, losing his cool, saying Mahesh had transferred signing authority & power to him. Preeta corrects him and says it happened two years ago, but afterward, Mahesh cancelled it to transfer the business & powers to her.

Furthermore, Preeta asks Rakhi to look at the original property papers containing Mahesh's signature. Mahesh had signed on the papers one year ago on Diwali, on the day of 'Lakshmi Puja' as he adores Preeta as his daughter & goddess. Family members have doubts about Mahesh's mental well-being. To clarify it, Preeta explains that Mahesh had brought one doctor with him on the day of signing papers to certify his mental health. He asked for forgiveness from Preeta & willingly transferred all the properties in her name a year ago.

Natasha dreams about increasing her followers and marrying Karan for money at Karan's room.

