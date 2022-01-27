Kundali Bhagya, 27 January 2022, Written Update: Karan runs to save Preeta’s life

In today’s episode, Natasha reaches out to Prithvi and informs him that her plan of electrocuting Preeta is in the process, to which Sherlyn says this plan will fail. Preeta goes to the stage and announces the surprise element of the Luthra township project. Natasha pokes Sherlyn and says to prevent Preeta from touching the electric mic. Sameer overhears the conversation and rushes to inform Karan the same. Then Karan pulls Preeta before she touches the mic and announces that he feels like dancing with his wife today.

Meanwhile, Sameer turns off the mic and saves Preeta. The latter asks Karan why he is dancing with her, to which Karan reveals that she may get an electric shock by touching that mic. Preeta leaves the stage while Natasha takes the opportunity and dances with Karan. She tries to make Preeta jealous by dancing with Karan, then the latter thanks to her for helping them save Preeta’s life. Natasha realizes that Karan misunderstood her intention and thinks she wanted to protect Preeta from getting an electric shock.

The investors get impressed by Preeta’s ideas and decide to invest more money in the project. Prithvi gets annoyed and executes his plan of scaring Mahesh Luthra and bringing him to the party to show that the face of Luthra’s business is a lunatic person. He brings the snake charmer into the basement to scare Mahesh. He then leaves the snake on Mahesh’s chest.

On the other hand, Karan asks Preeta if she is alright, to which the latter thanks him for saving her life. Karan requests Preeta to not distance herself from her because if he decides to do the same, then he will never return. Natasha overhears their conversation and plans to distance Preeta from Karan. Rakhi praises Preeta’s effort and ideas, to which Kritika gets angry and says that the credit should be given to Prithvi as he has been handling the business for the past two years. Prithvi eagerly waits for the snake charmer to execute his plan.

