Kundali Bhagya, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Preeta isn’t Pregnant

This episode begins with Janki screaming Sherlyn’s name and threatening her. Shrishti keeps on insisting to keep mum as the matter has been taken care of, but Janki refuses to listen and keeps on threatening Sherlyn. After much back and forth, Janki gives in and leaves the matter to Preeta.

Subsequently, the Luthra family gets ready for departure to Lonavla to attend Sona’s wedding. Dadi arranges a bus for the trip and asks everyone to travel via the bus. This and all the attention paid to Preeta makes Sherlyn angry. Meanwhile, Rakhi daydreams about her grandchild in the children’s room and romanticizes the thought of having a grandkid. Mahesh walks in on her while she was daydreaming and joins along. Later, both of them call Karan and Preeta and express their gratitude towards them for giving them a reason to smile and bringing back light in their life after Sherlyn’s miscarriage.

On the other hand, Preeta gets her full body check-up before the departure to ensure that the baby is safe. The doctor calls her in and asks her as to how did she get to know that she was pregnant. She informed the doctor that her mother-in-law announced that and also that the pregnancy test showed her positive result and their Daimaa also confirmed it. The doctor declares that all these reports are false and that she isn’t pregnant.

