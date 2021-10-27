Kundali Bhagya, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tries to kill Sundeep

In today's episode, Preeta consoles Rakhi and tells her that she will fix everything and will bring Rishabh home. Samir comes there and tells Preeta that she is doing great by calming Rakhi down. While Prithvi was irritated because he was unable to know Preeta's plan. Prithvi saw Sherlyn and asks her if she knows about Preet's plan. But Sherlyn was already irritated so she refuses to talk to him. Preeta tells Rakhi that now they should make Sandeep safe so that Prithvi will not get to know that Sandeep is going to give his statement in court. Meanwhile, Prithvi goes into Sandeep's hospital room and takes a pillow in his hand. He then tries to kill him but Sandeep wakes up before Prithvi can do anything.

Sandeep asks him if he can bring money with him, Prithvi tells him that he will give money tomorrow after the court hearing. Sandeep tells him to trust him and give him money. As soon as Prithvi left the room, Sandeep calls Preeta and tells her that Prithvi comes into his room and was about to kill him. Preeta assures him that he will be safe with her and after the court hearing, he will get his freedom. Sundeep in his mind was thinking why he got in this trouble. The next morning, Preeta tells Pihu that today she will get to meet Rishabh, seeing Prithvi asks Kritika if she knows anything about the proof Preeta have against Sundeep.

Kritika tells Prithvi that she does not know anything about it. Meanwhile, everyone was making favourite food of Rishabh. Sherlyn was worried because Rishabh will tell everyone about her bad things. In the court, the police bring Rishabh inside and Rakhi smiles after looking at Rishabh. Judge tells everyone that he got special information about this case which will help Rishabh. Listening to this Prithvi gets shocked.