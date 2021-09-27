Kundali Bhagya, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Karan argues with Preeta

In today's episode, Preeta asks Rishabh to take Pihu to her room. Sonakshi sees Rishabh with Pihu and tells him that she will take Pihu to her bed and Rishabh can go. But, Rishabh tells Sonakshi to take care of herself. While Karan and Preeta were fighting about something, the whole family asked them why they were fighting with each other, Karan replies that Preeta is arguing with him because he fought with goons without taking care of himself. Mahesh tries to console Karan that Preeta is just worried about him and it's her love and concern for him. Mahesh tells about his past and some fights with goons, listening to him, Rakhi gets angry and started scolding Mahesh.

On the next day, Mahesh takes Rakhi to the hall to introduces her to someone. Pihu's Nanny comes and tells about herself to the whole family. Rakhi offers a guest room to the Nanny. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta again start fighting about their yesterday's conversation. Preeta asks him why he told everyone about their conversation. Karan and Preeta go to their room and get worried seeing Pihu on their bed playing with toys. Preeta tells Pihu to sleep but Pihu refuses her and says that she wants to meet Rishabh and play with him and then she will sleep.

On the other hand, Rishabh and Sherlyn were sitting in their room. Sherlyn tells Rishabh to sleep but Rishabh tells her that he is facing some problems and losses in business. Sherlyn thinks that it was due to Prithvi. While Pihu was roaming in the hall and Sonakshi asks her where she is going, she replied that she wants to meet Rishabh. Meanwhile, Shristi calls Sameer to tell him that Sarla is finding rishta for her and she does not want to marry someone else.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

