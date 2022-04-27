Kundali Bhagya, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Sameer follows Preeta

In today’s episode, Preeta thinks about how Karan asked her to accept him with all his flaws. She thinks she knows that Karan is angry but hopes that he understands whatever she is doing is for his good. Preeta goes to a restaurant. Sameer follows her and bumps into a person who tells him that he had been in jail for 5 years. He sees him meeting with Preeta. He tells her to bring money so that he can start his work. She gives him the money. He tells her that he will start collecting information and leaves. Sameer wonders whom to believe. He recalls Karan's words and asks God to save Karan.

Preeta tells Srishti that she's glad she came to see her. She tells her she knows someone framed Karan and she will find out the real culprit. Srishti thinks she shouldn’t let Preeta know that Karan is suspecting her. Preeta tells her that Prithivi is suspecting her and if he finds out her real intentions then he will get to know that Mahesh never signed the property papers.

Rakhi prays to God for Karan’s well-being. Srishti and Preeta come in. Rakhi tells Preeta that she trusted her but she only shows fake concern. She gives Rakhi the tiffin she prepared and tells her that Girish made it. She tells Rakhi that if she takes the tiffin to the police station then they will let her meet Karan. Rakhi takes the lunch and leaves telling Srishti to not change like Preeta.

