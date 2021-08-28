Kundali Bhagya, 28 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn eavesdrops on Preeta

This episode begins with Preeta being worried as she is hiding and lying about her not being Pregnant from the entire family. Karan sees her worried and asks her what is the reason for her to be so upset and hence she tells him. He tells her to not take any kind of tension as they will inform the family once they consult the doctor.

Meanwhile, Prithvi’s manager tries to call him several times to tell him that the booking for him and Sherlyn has been done at the cafe. Prithvi is unable to pick up the call and therefore Kritika picks up and the manager tells her that booking for two has been done. She thinks that Prithvi is surprising her and hence starts getting ready.

Sarla enters her house and Shrishti asks that did she bring Preeta along. Sarla replies and says that she can’t do this to her daughter and can’t break Karan and Preeta’s beautiful relationship over his past. She continues and tells that Karan managed the news of Preeta not being Pregnant very well and supported her throughout. This shocks Shrishti as she was not aware of this news and she is completely speechless. Sarla asks her to not tell this news to anyone but she insists on calling Preeta.

Meanwhile, Prithvi and Sherlyn arrive at the cafe but at that moment Sherlyn sees Preeta and Karan going to a nearby hospital and decides to follow them.

They enter the hospital and the doctor informs them that Preeta’s complications are not major and can be easily dealt with. At that moment, Shrishti constantly calls Preeta, and therefore she attends her call and she apologizes to her for hiding the news and later tells Shrishti everything from the complications that she has to the solution of the problem. While Preeta was talking to Shrishti, Sherlyn was eavesdropping on her and decides to bring out the truth that Preeta was hiding.

We have watched this episode on channels OTT platform.

