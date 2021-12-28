Kundali Bhagya, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Preeta outplays Prithvi’s plans

In today’s episode, Preeta discloses the reason for her being more worthy of the Luthra property than Prithvi. She elaborates how she worked as a caretaker and personal doctor of the whole family to be near their heart. Moreover, she claims that her marriage to Karan gives her rights over the house. Preeta got more than she deserved because she is the favourite girl of Mahesh papa. And Mahesh willingly transferred the properties in her name.

Preeta outplays Prithvi by asking, “What have you done to deserve the properties?” She does not want anyone’s sympathy, forgiveness or love. She came back to assert ownership of her rights, money and properties, which she aspired from the very beginning. Kareena says she knew Preeta’s true intentions.

Kritika regrets trusting her like a sister, while Bani heads over to Karan’s room to wake him up and show the reality of his wife.

Rakhi refuses to accept her evil side. She says Preeta’s care for the family cannot be a play. She repeats how Preeta did not let Kritika marry Akshay and Prithvi because she knew they were the bad guys, and she cared for Kritika. And how she tried to take Rishabh out of jail and took Karan’s drug case on her. Preeta says she put all these efforts to remain in the good books of Mahesh.

Bani and Sameer try to wake up Karan from his hangover, make him drink lemonade, and force him to go downstairs and hear Preeta’s truth. Preeta says Prithvi and she are the two faces of one coin, but the only difference is that she is the good one, while the latter is the evil one. Preeta further says that if she rules the Luthra house, she will treat the members better than Prithvi does. Kareena calls her greedy and middle class.

Karan finally wakes up and comes downstairs to meet his ladylove. Preeta handovers the documents to Sherlyn to read it aloud for Prithvi as he is disturbed by the happenings.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

