Kundali Bhagya, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi claims Mahesh to be a lunatic

In today's episode, the snake charmer leaves a snake on Mahesh's chest, to which he gets scared and runs towards the hall. He then informs the guests and everyone that there is a snake. Prithvi thinks this is the right time to prove Mahesh a lunatic person. He says there is no snake because this is a mansion and not a jungle. He explains to the guest that Mahesh is hallucinating because of his unstable mental condition. Karan and Sameer ask Mahesh to calm down. Prithvi then says the doctors are treating him, but there is no noticeable improvement. He urges that Mahesh cannot be controlled unless beaten by a whip.

The guests start to gossip and discuss how they kept this a secret for such a long time. Reporters say this is breaking news and should get published. Prithvi warns the investors not to invest in the Luthra township business as they may face losses. Preeta comes forward and pushes Prithvi aside. She consoles Mahesh saying that even she saw a snake. She asks him to hold her hand and settle down.

Prithvi thinks Preeta is ruining his plan, so he shouts, 'Snake' to scare Mahesh again. Preeta says that even Prithvi saw a snake; hence it is proved that there was a snake, and anybody can get scared. Moreover, she adds that Mahesh has a fever and his mental condition is perfectly fine. The investors get satisfied by her argument and agree to invest. Preeta then invites everyone to the Lohri celebration the next day.

Later, Kareena and Rakhi take Mahesh to a room, and Bani tries to talk to Mahesh. Rakhi says she feels lucky to have Preeta as her daughter in law and yet again, she proved her goodness by saving Mahesh's reputation. Furthermore, Preeta sobs in a room alone and says she can not see Mahesh in this condition and hopes for his quick recovery. Karan enters and thanks Preeta for holding his dad's hand. He says she proved that she is Mahesh's daughter.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 27 January 2022, Written Update: Karan runs to save Preeta’s life