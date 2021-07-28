Kundali Bhagya, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Preeta is unable to handle the news

Preeta is in utter disbelief when she hears these words from her doctor. She says that it is impossible as the pregnancy test showed positive result and pregnancy kit provides 99.9 percent assurance. The doctor said that this is a rear case as various tests conducted in the hospital prove that Preeta isn’t expecting. The doctor also added that Preeta has low fertility and it is near to impossible for her to have a child. She says that Preeta can never carry a child of her own. Preeta is in extreme shock and she recalls all those happy moments that her family experienced on hearing the announcement. She breaks down and leaves the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Luthra family is ready to depart for Sona’s wedding. Preeta enters the house and is unable to stop crying over the news that she received from her doctor. Rakhi asks Preeta to come to the children's room as she has planned a surprise for her and her unborn child. Rakhi shows all the new toys and new things that she had bought for her grandchild. The entire event makes Preeta more sad and depressed. Later, Preeta goes down and witnesses Sherlyn shouting at Prithvi and she asks him to never call her as there is nothing in their relationship and that she is in a happy relationship with her husband. The entire conversation makes Prithvi angry and he decides to deal with the matter after Sherlyn cools down.

Subsequently, they all gather around the bus to leave for the trip. Preeta hasn't processed the news and starts crying after seeing Karan. Rakhi says that Preeta is crying due to mood swings that happen during the pregnancy.

Will Preeta be able to tell the news to the family? Stay tuned to know what happens next.

(We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.)

