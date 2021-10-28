Kundali Bhagya, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Police takes Rishabh into custody

In today's episode, Preeta goes to the lawyers' table and informs him about the evidence she has. She urges him to stop the court hearing so that she can bring Sundeep inside the court. While Prithvi and Sherlyn were getting irritated because they were unable to listen to what Preeta was talking about. Kareena calms down Dadi and tells her that they will take Rishabh home with them. The lawyer tells the court that he has some proof that will help Rishabh. He announces Sandeep's name but no one came from the door. Then Prithvi recalls how he kidnapped Sandeep because he betrayed him. Everyone and Preeta get worried and start looking for Sundeep. Preeta and Sameer go outside the court to look for Sandeep. Preeta tells Sameer that maybe Prithvi has done wrong with Sandeep.

Preeta and Sameer started looking for Sandeep and asks Sandeepa if she saw Sundeep. Sundeepa tells Preeta that Sundeep was standing here a few minutes before. But as the time comes for hearing he vanished. Preeta fears that what if Sandeep has betrayed her for the sake of money. Preeta asks Srishti to look for Sandeep here, while she will go back to court to show other proofs. And Sandeep disappeared, Preeta herself goes into the witness Box and shows Judge the video in which Sandeep can be seen walking without any problem. She tells Judge that everyone can see Sandeep is walking without any problem.

But Judge tells her that she can not prove that he is Sandeep. Preeta gets worried because the Judge was breaking his confidence. Bakshi started scolding Preeta for coming without solid proof in court. Preeta asks him to prove that Sandeep can not walk. Judge tells Preeta not to waste the time of the court and prepare some other proof for Rishabh. Preeta gets tensed, as the judge orders police to take Rishabh in their custody till the next hearing.

