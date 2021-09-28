Kundali Bhagya, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Pihu starts choking

In today's episode, Karan tells Kritika that Preeta has started bullying him after the marriage and she starts telling lies to him. They see Mahesh wishing good morning to everyone in the night and start laughing. While Pihu falls asleep in Rishabh's room, so he takes her in his arms and goes to Preeta's room. Sonakshi sees him carrying Pihu and offers to take her in the room. But Rishabh stops her and says he will take Pihu in Preeta's room. While Sherlyn recalls Rishabh's words about the loss they are seeing in the company and she thinks it was due to Prithvi. Sherlyn thinks why she is worried about Rishabh and she starts to fall in love with Rishabh.

After Rishabh goes from there, Sonakshi thinks of a plan to take Pihu away from Preeta. She goes in the kitchen before Preeta was going to give Pihu her breakfast. Sonakshi cuts a slice of apple and puts it in Pihu's glass of milk so that when Pihu drinks it and the slice of apple will get struck in her throat. When Pihu drinks the milk, she starts choking and coughing. The whole family gets worried and rushes towards Pihu. Sonakshi takes it as a opportunity and scolds Preeta that what did she give Pihu in her breakfast. Preeta gets shocked seeing Sonakshi shouting at her. Preeta helps Pihu and a slice of apple comes out of Pihu's mouth.

Sonakshi questions Preeta that why she can not take care of a little girl and how this slice of apple come in her milk. Kareena Bua also gets worried and taunts Preeta about motherhood and parenting. She tells Preeta that being a mother is not just a hobby but also you have to take care of your child. Preeta gets shocked and sad; she replies to Kareena's taunts that she love Pihu and whatever Kareena Bua has said today is so wrong. Kareena gets angry at Preeta and Sonakshi sees it as a chance to take Pihu away from Preeta.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

