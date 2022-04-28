Kundali Bhagya, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Rakhi defends Preeta

In today’s episode, Rakhi tells Srishti that everyone loves her a lot and trusts her as well so she shouldn’t break their trust by changing like Preeta as they consider her their daughter. She asks her not to further Sarla’s teachings. Srishti goes to Preeta and finds her crying. Preeta cries and tells she feels like Prithvi is watching her all the time so she needs to take each step very carefully as anything can go wrong. She thinks Prithvi shouldn’t know her real intentions.

Ganesh comes and tells Preeta that the lawyer has come to meet her. Preeta goes to meet him and the lawyer tells him that the hearing is in two days so she should get any evidence possible. Preeta tells Srishti not to tell this to anyone. Prithvi thinks no matter what happens he won’t let Karan get out of jail. Sandesh calls Prithvi and asks him to meet him. Rakhi goes to the police station to meet Karan. He comes out and Rakhi hugs him and gets happy seeing him. She tells she misses him and feeds him food. Preeta goes to meet Karan but Srishti stops her and tells her to go later after his lunch and thinks she should make Preeta avoid meeting Karan as he’s angry.

Karan tells Rakhi that he feels like Preeta made him play so he can earn money and then put him in hall because she realised she can earn without him as well and was scared that he will take over the Luthra Empire. Rakhi yells at him and tells him not to say that as Preeta could never do this since she loves the entire family a lot. Later, Maddy tells Preeta that he found a CCTV footage and then found out that the reporters were there before the police came so it means someone tipped them off earlier. Preeta agrees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

