Kundali Bhagya, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Kritika upset with Karan

In today’s episode, Sherlyn hugs Kritika and assures her that everything will go fine. Natasha also consoles Kritika and tells her they’re with her and asks her not to worry about Prithvi. Sameer comes and asks her why’s she crying and Kritika tells because Prithvi went to jail and tells she’s sure Preeta planted the papers in her room purposely. Karan comes and tells Preeta would never do that and tells Prithvi got arrested because he was guilty of stealing the property papers.

Kritika tells she’s feeling like she’s talking to Preeta’s husband and not her brother and asks him to not to talk to her at the moment as he’s not giving her any assurance as a brother. Karan gets angry and leaves. Preeta bumps into Karan and thanks him for getting Prithvi arrested. He asks her to stop the drama and tells because of her Kritika isn’t talking to him. She tells it’s not her fault as he was the one who called the police and wanted to prove that Prithvi was guilty. She goes to console him but he yells at her and tells she doesn’t know how much he’s hurting as his love of his life doesn’t talk to him and hates the family. Preeta starts crying and he asks her not to cry as she’s not the one going through all of the emotions.

Preeta thinks she can’t even express to him how much she loves him and the family and her life is equally tough and complicated. Later, Sameer explains to Karan that Prithvi’s intentions weren’t good so Preeta is right in her side and Karan agrees but tells he won’t apologize. The Luthras plan a holi function and Preeta thinks of revealing her true intentions to the family after the celebrations.

