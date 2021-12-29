Kundali Bhagya, 29 December 2021, Written Update: Prithvi plans to harm Preeta

Today's episode begins with Karan running downstairs towards Preeta to hug her tight. He is drunk and crying and tries to express his feelings saying he knew she would return. He accepts that he, Rakhi & Mahesh misses her the most. Karan holds his ears and says sorry for his mistake of 2 years ago.

Prithvi tries to interfere, but Karan shouts at him to shut up, says to not interfere between a husband and wife and, asks him to talk when Preeta wants to. Karan confesses to his wife that he loves her and collapses. Following this, Preeta locks herself in a room & cries because she wants to pretend evil & greedy. She wants everyone to hate her. Still, after seeing Karan, her heart melts. In the drawing-room, Kareena, Sherlyn, and Kritika are shocked to see Karan's love for his wife because they think the latter hates Preeta. Rakhi understands that the duo still loves each other.

Preeta, in her room, realizes that he loves Karan too. She decides to take revenge on Prithvi because she can handle everyone's hatred but will not spare Prithvi Malhotra. Natasha is upset as her dream of marrying Karan now seems unfeasible. Rakhi tells the family that Preeta is back to save them from Prithvi's abuse.

On the other hand, Sherlyn asks Prithvi to control his anger because the latter is annoyed by Preeta's return at the wrong time. He says he will start his journey in real estate and become a famous name soon. He fears Preeta's interference may spoil his plans and states removing her from his path. Preeta calls the guards & instructs that from today everyone will follow only her rules and regulations. No person can enter the mansion without her consent. Prithvi and Sherlyn refuse to accept her as the owner and call her money-minded. Preeta says that she is legally the house owner. Anybody who wants to disobey her can immediately leave the house.

