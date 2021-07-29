Kundali Bhagya, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Preeta decides to tell the news later

Shrishti misses Preeta and makes a call to Sameer and instructs him to take care of Preeta and her child and protect her against Sherlyns’ evil plans and intentions. Sameer assures Shrishti and says that he will take care of Preeta and she should not worry.

Meanwhile, dadi tells everyone that she is happy to attend Sona’s marriage and wants everyone to enjoy the event and all the rituals wholeheartedly. Rakhi tells her that everyone is already happy because Preeta gave everyone a reason to smile, hearing this Preeta becomes sad and decides to inform about the pregnancy reports to the family as she does not want to raise their expectations.

In order to do the same, Preeta stands up during the moving bus and she is about to fall but Karan holds her, everyone panics witnessing this moment and asks Preeta to take care of her and her child. Preeta witnesses the havoc caused due to the incident and plans to tell the news later. Sherlyn feels that something is wrong and fishy with Preeta as she seems depressed and is not in her usual element.

On the other hand, Sona informs her father about Karan and his family and how they all are coming here to attend her marriage. Later, Luthra family reaches the location and are welcomed by Sona and her father.

Preeta thinks that the entire family is happy and she does not want to take that away by revealing the news. She also realises that during all the buzz, she didn’t get a chance to tell Karan.

