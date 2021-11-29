Kundali Bhagya, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Preeta stops Karan from calling police

In today's episode, everyone was sitting in the hall, when Karan gets a call from the kidnapper. When the kidnapper told Karan that they have kidnapped Pihu, he gets angry and yells at the kidnapper. Karan asks them where Pihu is. The kidnapper tells him to see the pictures he had sent at the main door.

Karan tells Preeta that there will be an envelope lying in front of the door. Karan gets angrier and shouts to ask about Pihu. Preeta hears this and runs to the main door and finds the envelope. When Preeta finds the picture and checks the pictures. Preeta shouts Pihu's name and tells everyone that Pihu is kidnapped. Rakhi, Bani, and Kareena come running and cry in shock. Sonakshi gets tense and is scared that her name will get known to them if Roma tells the family that Preeta was the one who came to pick her.

While, Sherlyn looks at Sonakshi and senses that Sonakshi has done wrong and that is why she is so worried. Sonakshi wishes Pihu gets saved from the kidnappers and god will save her. Sonakshi thinks that she was using Pihu as a medium to enter Karan’s life but now Pihu has got kidnapped. How will she succeed in her plan? The whole Luthra family gets worried and cries. Mahendra asks Karan what they will do now and he tells Karan that he will do anything to save Pihu. Preeta was crying and Sherlyn thinks that Sonakshi has something to do with this kidnapping.

Preeta urges Karan to save Pihu from this situation. Everyone starts scolding Preeta and asks her what kind of mother she is. She lets Pihu get kidnapped, Kareena cries and calls Preeta careless. Karan stops them and calms down Preeta.

Preeta tells Karan to try to call the kidnappers again. When Karan called on that number it was unreachable. Later, Karan tells everyone that he is going to report to the police. But Preeta stops him and says what if the kidnappers did something to Pihu. Karan agrees with her and takes the help of his friend.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

