Kundali Bhagya, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Prithvi hits Sundeep with his car

In today's episode, Sundeep's lawyer asks Rishabh's lawyer not to waste court's time in his fake talk. Judge also told Rishabh's lawyer to give some solid proof or else he will make Rishabh guilty in the records. The lawyer goes to Preeta and asks her where is Sundeep and he is not able to come today then Rishabh will be proved guilty. Preeta stands from the seat and goes into the witness box. She started telling things that Rishabh has done for many peoples. The lawyer stops her and tells her that her statement is useless for this court because she is a family member. Then she tells Sundeep's lawyer that he knows now Sundeep is unable to earn for his family because of the accident.

Preeta tells him that she has seen Sundeep walking on his legs. The lawyer asks for the proof and to stop telling fake stories. Preeta grabs her phone and shows the judge a video in which Sundeep can be seen walking on his legs. The lawyer tells everyone that this video is fake. But Preeta keeps on insisting that it's real. The judge sends the video for its originality check. Preeta gets worried and urges the lawyer that now she has submitted the proof so now they can leave Rishabh on bail. The lawyer said no and asks Preeta to bring Sundeep to the court if she wants to prove Rishabh's innocence and take him home with her.

On the other hand, Prithvi was in anger, searching for Sundeep. When he saw Sundeep on the road and recalls how he betrayed him by taking Preeta's side. He ran his car over Sundeep leaving him injured on the road. Sundeep saw that Prithvi is driving the car. He gets shocked and started screaming for help. Some people started gathering so Prithvi leaves as soon as possible. Srishti and Sameer come there and take Sundeep to the hospital.

