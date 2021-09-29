Kundali Bhagya, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn follows Sonakshi

In today's episode, Sherlyn listens to Sonakshi talking on her phone and making a plan to meet up. Sherlyn decides to go after her and see whom she is going to meet. Sherlyn reaches in the hotel and asks the reception desk about the room of Sonakshi. The manager asks her who she is, Sherlyn says she is sister of Sonakshi. The manager guides Sherlyn to Sonakshi's room. And Sherlyn then hides behind the curtains of that room to see the mysterious person. When Sonakshi gets in the room, the manager comes there with a form and tells Sonakshi to fill her sister's name. Sonakshi gets angry on the manager and tells him that she has no sister and that he got wrong information.

When Sonakshi was fighting with manager, Sherlyn saw a man coming inside the room and gets shocked seeing Sonakshi's father. And then Sherlyn understands that why Sonakshi was living with Luthra family and she has some hidden evil motive. Sherlyn overthinks that maybe Sonakshi wants Pihu back and that is why she is doing all of this. When Sherlyn gets back in the house, she goes in Sonakshi's room and Sonakshi comes there. Sherlyn starts asking her questions that where she was. Sonakshi lies that she was in the washroom and tells Sherlyn that she has some work and she will back in sometime.

When Sonakshi was leaving the room, she thinks that maybe Sherlyn has an idea about her plan. So she starts acting like she was about to fall on the floor. Sherlyn shouts at her and tells her to stop her drama. Sonakshi tries to act innocent. Then Sherlyn tells her that she saw her meeting with her father, so now she can stop lying to her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

