Kundali Bhagya, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Sherlyn visits Prithvi

In today’s episode, Prithvi is sitting in jail and the constable tells him that a lady has come to visit him. He thinks its Preeta and refuses to meet her, but it turns out to be Sherlyn. Janki, Shrishti and Biji are extremely glad that their biggest enemy of the Luthra family is in jail and is out of the house. Sherlyn hugs Prithvi and says she would have gone to jail in his place. Prithvi blames her for being in jail in the first place as she asked him to steal the papers for him.

She tells him that she did not know that he would steal them. He tells Preeta come and provoked him by taunting him so he decided to steal the papers and asks Sherlyn to come abd meet him on the day she’ll get him out of the jail. They both argue and she leaves the station. Preeta is standing and admiring the flowers and Karan comes and apologizes to her for yelling at her the previous day. She questions whether he is apologizing. He is nervous to tell her what is in his heart. Karan picks ip a rose and Preeta gets shocked and asks if he is proposing. He tells Preeta that he loves her. Preeta tells him she will think about his proposal and feels happy.

Pardeep and Nagre visit Prithvi in the jail. Nagre reveals that he will file a bail application, but it will be processed only after Holi but is worried if Preeta might do anything as she has proof against him. Prithvi asks Nagre if he’s thinking of not supporting him as he only thinks about himself. Nagre tells him to find another lawyer to get his bail and leaves.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Kritika upset with Karan