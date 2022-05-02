Kundali Bhagya, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Preeta finds out about Sandesh

In today’s episode, Maddy picks up the photo of Karan hugging the person who gives him the bribe. He also asks for the CCTV footage. Preeta tells Srishti not to be sad as they should just focus on getting Karan out of jail. Srishti gets angry and tells her that she feels bad when people who trust her also start suspecting her, just like Sameer. Preeta tells her it's okay as it's more than enough that Srishti trusts her. Preeta walks back and Prithvi stops her and asks her whom did she meet and come. Preeta tells him that it’s not necessary for her to tell him everything as they’re not bound by any relation.

Preeta meets Maddy who tells her that Sandesh is the person who’s in the photo and he was also in the hotel when it got raided. Sameer hides behind a car and looks at them both and wonders why Preeta and Maddy are meeting again. Later, Sameer tells Karan that he never thought Preeta would do such a thing. Karan tells that he loved Preeta but all she did ever was for money. Sameer tells him to stay strong as he will get him out of jail.

Preeta tells Karan that she said business partner to the reporters because she overheard the inspector say that she won’t be taken seriously. Karan refuses to believe her and tells her he knows she's behind everything. She pleads with him and tells him she only came back to the family to protect them from Prithvi. He tells her he doesn't even know as she said she came back for money but now she's saying she cares for them. He tells her he will never trust her again and asks her to leave.

Karan turns around in anger and is shocked to find out she wasn't there. He wonders if she was present at all.

