Kundali Bhagya, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Sarla tells Preeta to tell the news later

Preeta informs that she is helpless and unable to inform Karan, Rakhi, Mahesh, or anyone else from the family. She says that informing the news will break everyone’s heart and she does not have the guts to do so after Sherlyn’s miscarriage. Sarla breaks down and but she tells Preeta to inform the family after the marriage. Preeta questions her as to how can she do so and she also informs her that she feels guilty as she is unable to provide comfort or happiness to her family. At this point, Karan walks in and sees her crying, and is in utter shock.

On the other side, Shrishti fears that her lie will be out and Sarla won’t spare her. Meanwhile, Sarla fears that Karan is going to find the truth and hence she asks Preeta to come up with a lie and cover it up. Preeta informs Karan that she is extra sensitive and is having severe mood swings which lead to her break down and this calms him down.

Later, Karan tells all the events that occurred because he wasn’t taking proper care of Preeta and the ‘baby’. Preeta gets sad hearing this and says that she does not deserve him or the Luthra family.

Subsequently, Sona and his fiancé practice for their dance performance, and suddenly, Shrishti enters the dance floor and challenges Sona’s fiancé for a dance-off.

Later, Rakhi searches for Preeta to hand over milk that she specially prepared for her as it is healthy for her and the baby. She also tells that how blessed she feels to have a daughter-in-law like Preeta.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Preeta informs Sarla that she isn’t pregnant