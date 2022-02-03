Kundali Bhagya, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Karan teases Preeta saying she’s jealous

In today’s episode, Natasha tells Sherlyn that Prithvi is getting close to Kritika nowadays. Sherlyn tells her not to worry about her and asks her to focus on her work and leaves. Srishti and Janki come and Kareena asks them all not to create any drama as Mahesh has come out after a long to celebrate. Srishti wishes a happy Lohri to Mahesh. He asks about the dhol. Preeta thinks that maybe Mahesh wants to dance and Karan comes playing the dhol. Mahesh is happy and dances with Karan and everyone. Mahesh sees Prithvi and gets afraid and goes away and Rakhi follows him. Preeta also leaves and Karan follows her.

Sherlyn asks Natasha why was she dancing and Natasha tells her to stop questioning her every move. Sherlyn asks her why did she bring her to the Luthra house. Natasha tells that she’s working on her back up plan. Sherlyn asks her if her plan consists of bringing Karan and Preeta close. Natasha tells that Karan wants to make Preeta jealous but if her plan B goes right then she will get to ruin their relationship and marry Karan herself and even if that fails, she has a plan C. Sherlyn asks her what’s her plan C but Natasha tells her that they should only focus on plan B now and leaves.

Preeta catches Karan following her and asks him what he is doing. Karan asks her if she’s jealous. She tells him that she’s not jealous and asks him to not irritate her as she can see what’s happening with Natasha and asks him why is she even in Luthra’s house. Karan teases her that now she’s jealous for sure. Preeta tells that she isn’t jealous but just curious. She tells him that she doesn’t care if he dances with her. She goes and complaints about him to Srishti and Janki.

