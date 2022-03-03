Kundali Bhagya, 3 March 2022, Written Update: Karan asks Preeta to cancel the party

In today’s episode, Mahesh tells he was wondering if Rakhi will scold him for eating sweets. She tells him he can do whatever she wants as it’s his birthday. He tells he had forgotten that it’s his birthday and Rakhi cries. He asks her why’s she crying and he kisses her hand and assures her everything’s fine. Prithvi tells he doesn’t know why Preeta is adamant to keep Mahesh out of the basement as he can attack people if his condition gets worse. He feels Preeta is the reason he must’ve fallen down. Kritika tells that might not be true.

Karan goes down and offers a flower to Preeta and then keeps it on his ear. She asks him if he wants to tell her something. He thanks her and she tells that’s his favourite word. He asks her what’s her problem if he’s thanking her. Preeta tells she did it for herself. Karan tells Rakhi is scared of how Mahesh might act in front of the guests. Preeta thinks this is a great opportunity to prove Mahesh’s not mentally ill. Karan says it’s not the right time to keep a party. Preeta tells Rakhi will be hurt and leaves.

Karan sees Rakhi standing and crying listening to their conversation. She scolds him and leaves. Srishti asks the lawyer to bring the judge to declare Mahesh healthy. The judge tells Nagre that Srishti had come and he thinks of informing Prithvi. Later, Prithvi wonders why Preeta is helping the family and thinks he can’t understand her.

