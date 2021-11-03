Kundali Bhagya, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi sees Preeta in the hospital

In today's episode, Preeta reaches hospital and rushes towards the room of Sandeep. When she was about to reach, she saw Prithvi there, who was going in Sandeep's room. Prithvi stops there and thinks that someone is watching him. But then he takes out some some meds and says to Sandeep that who says death or life is in the hands of gods because right now its in his hand. Preeta gets shocked seeing Prithvi with a medicine. Prithvi walks towards the bed and injects the med in the IV.

He starts laughing and thinks that now Sandeep will die and will not be able to give his statement in court. As Prithvi leaves from there, he saw that his ring is missing from his hands. Prithvi gets worried that now if Sandeep dies and police find his ring, then it will be a problem for him.

Preeta wakes up Sandeep and tells him that Prithvi is gone and the thing he injected in him was vitamins. Sandeep was still tensed and Preeta hears some footsteps coming toward the room. She takes Sandeep from there. When Prithvi enters the room he sees that the whole room is empty and Sandeep was not in his bed. He walks toward the window and sees that a ward boy was helping Preeta place Sandeep inside the ambulance. But Prithvi decided to stay there and find his ring first. Preeta brings Sandeep to the Luthra house and asks Rakhi for the wheelchair. They take Sandeep in the guest room and Preeta tells them to hide Sandeep from Prithvi.

When Preeta was leaving from that room and was about to close that door. Prithvi reaches there and starts pushing the door. Preeta stops him and questions him what is he doing. Prithvi shouts at her asking where is Sandeep. She replies that she does not know what he is talking about. Prithvi warns Preeta that she should not come in his way. Preeta tells him that she will take care of Prithvi by sending him where he belongs.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

