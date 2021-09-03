Kundali Bhagya, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Kareen bua suggest adoption to Karan and Preeta

This episode begins with everyone worrying about Mahesh, Rakhi reveals that Mahesh is back on the stage of taking anti-depressants. Subsequently, the doctor calls to report about Preeta’s pregnancy. All the family members gather around and the doctor informs that Preeta’s complications are a bit too much and it will be difficult for her to conceive. Preeta starts crying and leaves the room, Karan follows her and tells her that everything will be alright. Kareena bua tells that there is a solution for this problem and she suggest that the doctors solution does not guarantee success but her cure does. She suggests them adoption and tells that it is their decision to take. She further adds that Preeta’s dream has been broken and it is the only way to bring smile on Preeta’s face. This thought adds smile on Rakhi’s face.

Later, Rakhi tells them to give this suggestion a little more thought and carefully take an informed decision. Preeta finally speaks up and says that she is ready to adopt a child. Meanwhile, Sherlyn hears this and gets scared. She thinks of going to Prithvi and asking him to find a way out of adoption.

On the other side, Shristi gets a call from Sameer and he informs her that Sona arrived at the Luthra house to bid her final farewell and is leaving for London. This arises suspicion in Shristi’s mind, but she chooses to ignore it. Later, she prays to god to keep Karan and Preeta’s relation strong.

Stay tuned to know what happens next. We have watched this episode on channel's OTT platform.

