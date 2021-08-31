Kundali Bhagya, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn informs the family about Preeta’s fake Pregnancy

Preeta informs Karan that Shrishti is aware of her not being pregnant. Shrishti later calls Karan and thanks him for handling the situation well and taking care of Preeta. After a while, all the tests were done and therefore, Preeta and Karan left the hospital. On the way out, he promised Preeta that he will soon tell everything to the family.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn waits for them to exit from the clinic and then plays her card. She goes to the doctor and asks the doctor for Preeta's report that proves that she isn't pregnant. After so many lies the doctor finally gave the report to Sherlyn. When She got the report, she felt that she finally won the jackpot.

On the other side, Kritika arrived at the cafe instead of Sherlyn and Prithvi gets shocked. She tells him that how she found about the cafe and his surprise. Later, Sherlyn arrives and she gets angry after seeing Kritika and leaves the cafe.

Prithvi saw this and immediately rushed out of the cafe. He then reveals everything that happened with the manager and Kritika. This makes her cool down a bit and then she tells about the jackpot that she scored and how will she blast this news at the Luthra house.

At the Luthra house, Sherlyn blackmails Preeta of revealing the fake pregnancy to the entire family and therefore Preeta rushes towards Karan and tells him that they need to inform the family right now or else Sherlyn will do so.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells everyone that Preeta isn't pregnant and this angers everyone but she says she has proof to back it up.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.