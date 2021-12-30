Kundali Bhagya, 30 December 2021, Written Update: Preeta shifts into Karan's room

Today's episode starts with Preeta asking all to follow her rules or leave the villa on the count of three. Since nobody moves, she assumes that each one will follow her command considering she is the owner. Preeta wishes to live in an enormous room. Still, since Prithvi has occupied the space, she taunts the room is dirty and filled with negative vibes and asks the housemaids to call professionals and sanitise it.

For the time being, she decides to live in the second biggest room of Karan. Prithvi objects to this, but Preeta makes him quiet. She notices Natasha and questions her identity. After knowing that she is Sherlyn's sister, Preeta doubts.

Preeta shifts into Karan's room and gets nostalgic for their intimate, lovely moments and hopes to confess her feelings to Karan. Next in order, Kareena is worried about Karan's drinking habit. Natasha tries to convince that everything happens for good. He couldn't see Preeta's greedy side because he was drunk. She tries to credit the person who made him drink so much. For the uninitiated, Natasha is the one who made Karan drink more than usual. Sameer feels relieved because Preeta is better than Prithvi. Kareena, Bani and Kritika worry about Mahesh's reaction to his daughter-in-law’s unexpected behaviour.

Prithvi is firm on ruling the Luthra business and house. On the contrary, Preeta is crying, holding a family photograph, and promises to bring back Mahesh's respect and position and to unite the family. Sherlyn scolds Natasha for not executing their plan yet. The latter suggests a few more random ideas. Sherlyn says Preeta is way more intelligent than her and quickly understands their conspiracy. Sherlyn asks her to stay alert and wait for her orders to which Natasha warns not to underestimate her capabilities. Preeta thinks of meeting Mahesh in the basement. On the way, Rakhi steps in and asks her if she is hiding anything.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

