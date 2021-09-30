Kundali Bhagya, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Preeta teases Shristi

In today's episode, Sarla meets a matchmaker women, who has come in with photos of boys for Srishti. Srishti becomes irritated when she sees Sudha sitting in their house with the photos of boys. Sarla tells Srishti to come and help her in selecting the right match for her. Srishti sits with her, and Sarla picks up a picture of a boy and tells Sudha to leave that photo there, so she can show it to Preeta. Sarla then tells Srishti to make something for Sudha but seeing Srishti having mood swing, Sarla gets up to make samosa for Sudha. Pihu comes running towards Sarla and hugs her. Sarla asks her who has come with her.

Srishti gets shocked when she sees Sameer with Rishabh, Karan and Preeta entering in their house. Sarla is happy seeing them; Preeta tells Sarla that they were going on the long drive, so they stopped here to stay hello. Sarla introduces Sudha to everyone, Rishabh takes the file of photos from Sudha's hands and tells her that he will take care of Srishti's wedding. Sudha becomes happy and asks Rishabh for his photo, so she can add it in her file. Rishabh tells her that she is late and he is already married. Sarla tells Preeta to select a boy, but Preeta says that she wants to talk to Srishti alone.

Preeta and Srishti gets inside the room, and she asks Srishti why she is refusing everyone's proposal and making her mother more worried. Srishti tries to speak but she cannot and Preeta gets tensed and questions her why she told Sameer about this but not her. Preeta then asked her if she loves Sameer. Srishti says no that she does not love him, but he is not just a friend. Preeta tells her to think clearly and that she should not make Sameer wait for her to much.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platfrom.

