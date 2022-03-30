Kundali Bhagya, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Prithvi worries about his future

In today’s episode, Karan tells Sameer he apologized to Preeta. Sameer asks Karan if Preeta accepted his proposal and he says she did. Karan also tells that he has no problem with her being the owner of the house as it is the family money.

Preeta tells Shrishti that Karan had come to see her and wants her to trust his actions and confessed his love. Back at the jail, Prithvi thinks about how he fought with both Nagre and Sherlyn. Prithvi asks the constable if he can make a phone call but he refuses to do so. Prithvi pleads with him to just let him make one call.

Sherlyn thinks of creating differences between Preeta and the rest of the family. The constable agrees to let Prithvi make a call and he calls Sherlyn.

Janki requests Biji to enjoy Thandai since Prithvi has also been thrown out of the house.

Nagre walks towards Prithvi's cell. Nagre tells Pardeep that Prithvi had hired him again. Prithvi tells he’s worried if Preeta will

plot against him because he’s in jail and that will give her the chance to take away everything from him. Nagre says this was his prediction as Preeta has become money-minded. Prithvi wonders what will happen to him if he doesn't have any money.

