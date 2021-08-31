Kundali Bhagya, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Dadi and Kareena bua ask Preeta to leave the house

This episode begins with Sherlyn constantly claiming that Preeta isn’t pregnant, but the entire family refuses to trust her, she continues and Rakhi slaps Sherlyn in front of everyone. Dadi appreciated this act and said that this should be done long time back. She added that Sherlyn is jealous of Preeta and hence suggests that Sherlyn should go at her mother's house for few days.

Sherlyn said that this was an expected reaction, she continued and said that she already knew no one would trust her and hence she has proof. Meanwhile, Karan couldn’t believe that Sherlyn knew this and therefore, Preeta insisted on talking about it with the family. Subsequently, Kritika came to bring them downstairs where Sherlyn was doing the entire act.

Preeta heads downstairs and was bombarded with question about lying and betrayal. Kareena bua asks her that why did she played with everyone’s emotion but before Preeta could answer, Dadi jumped in and said that Karan is more to be blamed as he is the son of this family and still lied. He got taunts for choosing his wife over his mother and supporting a lie. Karan replied that there wasn’t right time to break this news, to which Kareena bua replied that the time is never right.

Later, Mahesh arrives at the scene and Sherlyn shows him the reports which claims that Preeta isn’t pregnant and can never conceive. This statement made Karan angry and he asked her to never say this out loud.

Dadi and Karen bua scold Karan and ask Preeta to leave this house and stay at her mother’s for a few days. Karan disagrees and hence Rakhi jumped in. She asks Kareena bua and Dadi to see things from Preeta’s perspective and understand that how difficult things must be for her. She hugs Preeta and makes Sherlyn angry.

Stay tuned to know what happens next. We have watched this episode on channels OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn informs the family about Preeta’s fake Pregnancy