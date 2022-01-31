Kundali Bhagya, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi's 'divide and rule' for the Luthras

In today's episode, Prithvi realizes that Preeta has destroyed his two years of planning and hard work by taking over his dream project. He further thinks of ways to kill her. Elsewhere, Karan says 'Sorry' to Preeta, to which the latter asks him to repeat it. The next time, Karan says he did not mean to apologize. Preeta says she deserves an apology for throwing her out from the Luthra house two years ago. Karan then notices that Preeta's wrist is injured and puts medicine on it. Preeta asks why he is behaving so sweet, to which Karan replies that he is grateful to her for saving Mahesh's reputation in front of the guests and media. As Karan leaves, Preeta cries and says she came back to save Rishabh and Mahesh and for Karan as well.

In contrast, Kareena says to Bani and Rakhi that she will always support Prithvi over Preeta. She further defends Prithvi saying he got nervous seeing Mahesh screaming at the party, so he claimed him lunatic. Prithvi eavesdrops on the conversation and later apologizes to the family to remain in their good books. He says he loves Mahesh Luthra, whereas Preeta manipulates him. Prithvi notices Kareena taking a stand for him and plans to divide and rule.

The following day, Preeta wakes up at 4 am and finds Karan sleeping in her room. She wakes him up for cricket practice, but Karan hugs her and shares a romantic moment. Karan asks if she woke so early to send him to practice, to which Preeta lies that she woke up due to his snore. Karan denies it, but Preeta says she will record and show him.

Afterward, Preeta finds that everyone is sleeping till 9 am and asks Girish to turn off the electricity except Mahesh's room. She prepares tea and a healthy breakfast for the family while Girish informs that the family has woken up but seems very angry.

