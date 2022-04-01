Kundali Bhagya, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Prithvi asks for Nagre’s help

In today’s episode, Prithvi requests Nagre to help him. He mentions that the Luthra business’ shares which he holds are in the suitcase, and wants Nagre to bring them out. Nagre refuses and says he is scared if Preeta will recognise him. Prithvi mentions that the keys are inside a case kept in Mahesh’s room. Prithvi and Nagre discuss if they should involve Pardeep in their plans. Nagre is a little skeptical, but Prithvi gives him assurance. Pardeep says he does not do anything for free. Prithvi assures him Rs 5 lakh. Pardeep agrees to do the work even for 500 rupees. They make a deal but Pardeep mentions that he will only work with Prithvi because he dislikes Nagre’s attitude.

Karan enters the kitchen and Preeta gives him a milkshake and tells him that she’s happy that he’s taking his career seriously. Karan thanks her and Preeta wonders if she should reveal the truth to Rakhi and Karan. Sherlyn sees Karan leaving the kitchen smiling and wonders what’s happening. Srishti dreams of Sameer applying her colour. Later, Sameer actually asks her if he can apply colour to her face and she asks him why would he ask for permission. Sherlyn recalls Karan and Preeta being happy and determines to not let them stay happy together.

Kritika feels bad for Prithvi as he’s in jail. Kareena comes and asks her why’s she sitting alone and she says she can’t celebrate Holi without Prithvi. Karan calls Kritika to play Holi but she refuses. He says this is the time for celebration, he was going to play it, also, especially because Prithvi got arrested. Kritika looks at him stunned.

