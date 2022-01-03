Kundali Bhagya, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Sherlyn doubtful of Preeta's purpose in the Luthra house

Today's episode begins with Prithvi scolding Mona for her carelessness in handling Mahesh Luthra in the basement. Preeta hides and tries to escape because she does not want Prithvi to be conscious of her good side. She does not want to let others know that she is back to help the Luthra family from Prithvi's inhuman torture. Prithvi uses an undesirable bell to call everyone at night in the drawing-room to ask who locked Mona in the room and who visited Mahesh. Nobody is aware, so he suspects Rakhi Luthra to lock Mona. He shows a whip and says to beat the person who visits Mahesh next time.

Sherlyn shouts from the top for disturbing her sleep. Prithvi accuses her of going down to the basement. Preeta asks everyone to sleep. Prithvi doubts that Preeta is bluffing and discusses with Sherlyn that the property papers may be fake. Sherlyn says Preeta still cares for Luthras and is here to help them. She adds that the documents are also original. Prithvi thinks that Preeta wants to take revenge and acquire all the money.

In contrast, Preeta in her room thinks that Mahesh is not Psycho. She determines to treat everyone as they deserve. Kareena and Bani think Preeta is going to treat them as servants. Kareena says she hates Preeta and would choose Prithvi if given an option. They hope Karan to wake up and learn everything.

Preeta wakes up from a nightmare. Sherlyn tells Natasha to trap Karan in her love. Sherlyn says that Preeta could have thrown everyone out of this house, but she acts sweet. She doubts Preeta's intentions. Preeta overhears them and wonders if she could have thrown out everyone. Still, she is a family person and will unite everyone soon.

