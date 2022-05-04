Kundali Bhagya, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Prithvi’s truth is out

In today’s episode, Preeta gets out of the police station thinking about how Karan suspected that she’s the one who sent him to jail. She decides to talk to him after proving his innocence. Maddy calls Preeta and tells her to come to Bandra to catch Sandesh. Sameer follows her. Maddy is sitting outside the stadium. Prithvi sees Sandesh and follows him. Prithvi and Sandesh sit in the Cafe. Maddy wonders who is the person with Sandesh.

He tells Prithvi someone’s after them. Preeta reaches the stadium and Sameer follows her.

Prithvi tells Sandesh to leave the country. Maddy tells Preeta that the person in the hoodie with Sandesh is the actual mastermind. Prithvi manages to see Preeta as she gets a call. Preeta rushes to stop Sandesh and tells him she just wants names. Sameer also sits himself down on the other side. Sandesh tells Karan did take the money which angers Preeta. Sandesh manages to run away. Preeta wonders who the man was in the hoodie. Sandesh goes to Prithvi and tells him he's smart to hide in the last moment. Preeta comes near them and they run away. Preeta follows them but all she manages is to get his hoodie. Sandesh gets inside the auto with Prithvi and tells that Preeta is smart and has tried to catch him using just a paper. Sandesh tells him his flight is day after so he’ll leave then. Preeta decides to do one last thing to find out the truth.

Srishti tells Sameer how the Luthra's never seem to agree when people are speaking sense. She tells him how her family saved them all from Prithvi who treated them like slaves. Sameer leaves in anger. Prithvi gets out of the auto and tells Sandesh to not show his face ever again. Preeta comes and sees his face. She tells him that he’s the one who sent Karan to jail. Prithvi gets shocked.

