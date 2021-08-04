Kundali Bhagya, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn decides to bring out Preeta’s lie

This episode begins with Ananya confessing her feelings for Sameer. She asks him regarding his relationship status and his availability to which he replies that he is in a complicated situation. He tells her that she is a beautiful girl and he feels lucky that she has a crush on him and at that moment, Shrishti walks in and misunderstands Sameer and his intentions. Ananya saw the incident and says to Sameer that she can help with this complicated situation.

Shrishti and Janki meet Preeta and they talk about how they reached at the destination. Subsequently, Sona and her fiancé begin with their dance practice and upon seeing that Karan imagines him doing a romantic dance with Preeta.

Rakhi scolds Preeta for roaming around and not taking rest, but Preeta calms her down.

Later, Shrishti roams around the house and witnesses two people talking about some secret and not letting it out before the marriage. She starts worrying and tries to hear their conversation and picks up bits regarding some secret that can apparently stop the marriage.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn is irritated that how can everyone be so blind and can’t look right through Preeta’s lie. She is troubled by the amount of praises that Preeta gets and also how much everyone cares for Preeta and loves her. Hence, Sherlyn decides to bring out the truth that Preeta isn’t pregnant along with some solid proof.

Karan and Preeta have a romantic moment, but this moment shorty ends with Karan getting angry at Preeta.

