Kundali Bhagya, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Prithvi receives the coconut bomb



In today’s episode, Janki asks Preeta if she’s angry at Karan because he called her ‘Hitler’ or if there’s any other reason. Preeta says she doesn’t know and its Lohri so she can at least hug Rakhi. Srishti tells Preeta to keep her distance with Rakhi and not let her emotions take over her. Rakhi comes to talk to Janki but Preeta ignores and leaves. Rakhi gets upset and Srishti tells her that everything will be fine. Sameer spots Srishti talking to the guests and decides to go talk to her.

Sameer goes to talk to Srishti but she turns and slips. He holds her and they both look at each other. She tries to walk off but he holds her hand and pulls her towards her. He wishes her a happy Lohri and she tells him that she can’t forget how he left her for her brother 2 years ago and leaves. He follows her. Srishti spots Prithvi and asks him what is he doing and they both argue. After that, Karan meets Srishti and she wishes him a happy festive. He asks her to give a chance to Sameer and she tells she can’t. Sameer walks towards them but Srishti leaves.

Shambhu comes and gives Prithvi the coconut bomb and he gets impressed. Karan asks Preeta why is she ignoring him. Prithvi keeps the coconut bomb on the tray. Sherlyn asks him why is he standing there and he tells her that he’s there to see the tray reaches Preeta. Srishti comes and tells Sherlyn that she won’t spare her now that she’s back. Sherlyn hits the tray by mistake. Srishti goes to pick up a tray but Prithvi stops her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Karan teases Preeta saying she’s jealous