Kundali Bhagya, 4 January 2022, Written Update: Karan learns Preeta's strange behaviour with Luthras

Today's episode begins with Preeta saying that she will be more alert because she can not let others know about her good intentions. Girish was sleeping there and heard everything Preeta said. He promised Preeta to keep it a secret. Prithvi came for breakfast the following day while the other family members stood beside him. Preeta enquires why nobody has started their breakfast yet, to which Rakhi says that first Prithvi eats then the family members. The servents let Preeta know that Sherlyn and Natasha woke up late. Preeta calls everyone downstairs to hold a family meeting and snatches Prithvi's plate. She says he is not a king, and she will set new rules immediately. Sameer feels good seeing Prithvi's insult, but Kareena calls it a drama.

Karan wakes up from his hangover and realises that he confessed his love while drunk. In the meeting, Preeta sets three rules in which she forms a schedule for eating food and asks everyone to obey her. She wants everyone to eat together and warns Sherlyn and Natasha to wake up early.

Karan grooms to meet Preeta, but Kareena tells him that his wife's attitude would break his heart. Bani tries to convince Karan that she has come for money and property. Kritika complains that Preeta is treating them like servants. Karan decides to talk to her.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn complains to Prithvi that she feels irritated due to Preeta's rule. They decide on doing something quickly, but Kareena interferes, and the latter says that if given a choice between Preeta and Prithvi, she will choose Prithvi.

Preeta, on the balcony, picks up a rose from the floor to put it in the pot, but Karan arrives, and Preeta saves him from falling. Karan misunderstands that Preeta is offering the rose to him, but she actually puts it back in the pot. The lovebirds share an emotional moment and hug each other devotedly.

