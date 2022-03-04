Kundali Bhagya, 4 March 2022, Written Update: Nagre tells Preeta’s plan to Prithvi

In today’s episode, Prithvi asks Preeta why did she throw a party for Mahesh’s birthday and asks her real intentions behind it. Preeta tells him he’s wasting his time by questioning her and asks him to enjoy his drink and the party as she knows he wouldn’t enjoy a party with so many questions. He tells her that’s why her mother wanted them to get married and Preeta tells now her mother wants him arrested. Sameer comes and asks Prithvi to not talk like that with Preeta. Prithvi tells he knows how to respect women but Preeta doesn’t care about the family.

Preeta asks Sameer not to fight with Prithvi as she can handle him herself and leaves. Nagre enters the party and Preeta welcomes him and reminds him of why he’s working for her. He tells he knows he’s working for her and Preeta asks him to enjoy the party. Then, Nagre tells Prithvi that Preeta is planning something big but he isn’t aware of it. Rakhi helps Mahesh dress up for the party. Biji comes and gives him kheer and tells him she made it for him and compliments him. Karan enters the room. Mahesh asks Rakhi if he’s looking good or Karan. Karan tells he’s looking good as he’s Mahesh’s son. Karan hugs him and hopes everything goes right.

Later, Preeta and Karan reminisce old moments. Nagre tells Preeta has invited the judge who declared Mahesh mentally ill and Prithvi says he understands her plan now. Karan and Preeta talk lovingly with each other.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

