Kundali Bhagya, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tries to stab Sandeep

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST  |  22.1K
   
Kundali Bhagya, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tries to stab Sandeep
Kundali Bhagya, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tries to stab Sandeep
Advertisement

In today's episode, Preeta tells Prithvi that she knows how Prithvi planned to kill Sandeep in the hospital. And how he tried to give money to Sandeep to keep his mouth shut. Prithvi tried to ask Preeta about Sandeep but Preeta knows his tricks and gives him a savage reply which made him more worried. When Prithvi reaches in his room, Kritika asks him what happened but he shouts at Kritika. She thinks that maybe Prithvi is worried due to extra load of work because Rishabh is in jail and Karan is out of station. 

When Prithvi was sitting on his bed and was worried about Sandeep. He saw that only few hours are left. So he started looking for Sandeep in the house. First, Prithvi goes to Rakhi's room and looks for Sandeep. But he was not there, then he tries to think like Preeta to know where she has hidden Sandeep. Prithvi tells himself that he thought Preeta is stupid but now Preeta is making everything thrilling for him. Meanwhile, Shristi tells her idea to everyone about hiding Sandeep.

She tells them that they should hide Sandeep in different rooms. Samir tells her that if they did like that Prithvi will see Sandeep. Shristi calls Kritika and tells her that Sandeep is in Karan's room. Prithvi overhears the conversation and goes with Kritika. But he did not find him there and he gets angry thinking that it was a drama to distract him because the Luthra family wanted to hide Sandeep and look for him in other room. 

Finally, he finds Sandeep in the guest room, where he was sleeping. Prithvi picks a knife and decides to kill him. When he was about to kill Sandeep, he opens his eyes and runs from there. It was Preeta's plan to catch Prithvi when he tries to kill Sandeep. Sandeep was running in the house and Prithvi was running behind him with a knife. When he grabbed Sandeep and stabbed him, Preeta switches on the lights of the room. Prithvi is shocked to see Preeta and the Luthra family standing there.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi sees Preeta in the hospital

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit : Zee Tv / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$99.98
$139.99 (29%)
 Buy Now
Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digital Touchscreen And Large Non-stick Air Fryer Basket, Stainless Steel

Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digi...

$99.95
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$73.99
$119.99 (38%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
7.4 Qt Air Fryer, Acezoe Electric Air Fryers Xl Hot Oven 1700w Oilless Cooker Led Touch Screen With 10 Cooking Functions, Preheat, Nonstick Basket, Stainless Steel Large Vortex Air Fryers

7.4 Qt Air Fryer, Acezoe Electric Air Fryers Xl Hot Oven 1700w Oilless Cooker Le...

$77.64
$129.99 (40%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.12 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen With 13 Cooking Functions, Preheat And Shake Reminder, 5.8 Qt, Black

Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One...

$119.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All