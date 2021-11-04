Kundali Bhagya, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tries to stab Sandeep

In today's episode, Preeta tells Prithvi that she knows how Prithvi planned to kill Sandeep in the hospital. And how he tried to give money to Sandeep to keep his mouth shut. Prithvi tried to ask Preeta about Sandeep but Preeta knows his tricks and gives him a savage reply which made him more worried. When Prithvi reaches in his room, Kritika asks him what happened but he shouts at Kritika. She thinks that maybe Prithvi is worried due to extra load of work because Rishabh is in jail and Karan is out of station.

When Prithvi was sitting on his bed and was worried about Sandeep. He saw that only few hours are left. So he started looking for Sandeep in the house. First, Prithvi goes to Rakhi's room and looks for Sandeep. But he was not there, then he tries to think like Preeta to know where she has hidden Sandeep. Prithvi tells himself that he thought Preeta is stupid but now Preeta is making everything thrilling for him. Meanwhile, Shristi tells her idea to everyone about hiding Sandeep.

She tells them that they should hide Sandeep in different rooms. Samir tells her that if they did like that Prithvi will see Sandeep. Shristi calls Kritika and tells her that Sandeep is in Karan's room. Prithvi overhears the conversation and goes with Kritika. But he did not find him there and he gets angry thinking that it was a drama to distract him because the Luthra family wanted to hide Sandeep and look for him in other room.

Finally, he finds Sandeep in the guest room, where he was sleeping. Prithvi picks a knife and decides to kill him. When he was about to kill Sandeep, he opens his eyes and runs from there. It was Preeta's plan to catch Prithvi when he tries to kill Sandeep. Sandeep was running in the house and Prithvi was running behind him with a knife. When he grabbed Sandeep and stabbed him, Preeta switches on the lights of the room. Prithvi is shocked to see Preeta and the Luthra family standing there.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi sees Preeta in the hospital