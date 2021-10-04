Kundali Bhagya, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Rishabh and Karan go for meeting

In today's episode, Prithvi tries to compliment Rakhi on house keeping skills. He tells her that he is just like her son and would like to help her in house works. Mahesh urges Pihu to have dinner with him. Karan and Rishabh were going out and Kareena bua stops them. Kareena questions them where were they going. Karan tells her that they have some meeting with international parties. Sameer comes from behind and urges to them to go fast because everyone is waiting for them. Preeta comes there and tells them to eat something before going anywhere. Karan tells Preeta and Mahesh to wait for them to come back.

Rishabh gets angry and tells Karan to not to tell Mahesh anything because he can handle problems.

Preeta gets worried and tells Rishabh to find who joined the office when these issues started to rise. So that they can find the cause of the problem. Kareena comes there and tells her to do her work and not to tell Rishabh and Karan because they know their work. Rishabh cuts Kareena and compliments Preeta for giving him this idea. Karan makes fun of Preeta by saying that she has become smart after getting married to him. As soon as Karan, Rishabh and Sameer leave, Preeta saw Sherlyn looking at Prithvi. Preeta tells Pihu to drink some milk before going to sleep.

Karan and Rishabh end their meeting but their clients urge to them to have dinner with them. So Rishabh goes and tells Sherlyn that he will get late today and Karan calls Preeta to tell her that he will eat dinner with the clients. Meanwhile, Prithvi was planning to fight against Rishabh and get Kritika on his side. When Preeta saw Prithvi in his room, he was giving Kritika a head massage. But Preeta still tries to get to know about Sherlyn and Prithvi's plan.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read : Kundali Bhagya, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta scolds Karan