Kundali Bhagya, 4 September 2021, Written Update: Pihu brings happiness in Karan’s and Preeta’s life

This episode begins with Kritika and Prithvi sharing a moment but it got interrupted as he received a call from Sherlyn. Sherlyn suspects that Prithvi is in Kritika room but he lied and hence she video calls him to clear her doubts but before this could happen Rakhi asks Sherlyn to help Preeta with the decorations for Janmashtami.

Therefore, Sherlyn came in and helped Preeta. On the other side, Preeta couldn't stop thinking about having a child. She comments about the same to Karan but he gets irritated and leaves. In reality, Karan also wishes to have a child and has similar feeling but he is trying to hide this as he wishes to stay strong for both of them. Later, Preeta prays to Lord Krishna for a child and at that moment a child named Pihu dressed as Lord Krishna runs in the house. Karan and Preeta catch hold of her and question her how did she end up here, but she refuse to answer before having milk.

Later, the three of them had a sweet moment and Pihu kissed Preeta on the cheek. Then, Rakhi came in searching for Pihu and asked both of them to come downstairs along with Pihu.

Preeta ask Pihu to go to her mother but she said that she does not have a mother. Dadi then breaks it down to them that Pihu is an orphan and introduces NGO representative and the NGO representative allow Karan and Preeta to adopt Pihu. While Sherlyn gets angry with the news, Karan and Preeta couldn’t stop smiling.

Stay tuned to know what happens next. We have watched this episode on channel's OTT platform.

