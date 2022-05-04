Kundali Bhagya, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Sameer learns the truth

In today’s episode, Prithvi gets out of the auto. Preeta catches him red-handed. She tells him that she knows he is the mastermind and Sandesh is just his pawn. He tells her Karan doesn't trust her so there’s no use in saving him. Sameer tells Srishti that she's talking as if she's against them. She reminds him of his family situation before Preeta's arrival. She tells him how Preeta supported everyone but no one supports her.

She tells him Preeta can't tell anything to anyone unless she achieves her goal. She tells him that Maddy is a private investigator and she also tells him about Sandesh. Preeta comes there. He asks her why she didn't tell him the truth. She tells him that he never gave her a chance. He apologizes. Preeta tells them Prithvi is the mastermind. Prithvi sees Natasha and calls Sherlyn to his room. He asks her what Natasha is doing there as she is useless. Sherlyn tells him that she had asked her to leave within a week. He tells her he can't tolerate her that many days.

Natasha overhears this and goes to Preeta and tells her Prithvi is behind Karan's arrest. She tells her she knows that and is not stupid to make a deal with her. Sameer enters the house and beats up Prithvi and tells everyone that he is the one behind Karan's arrest. Prithvi says he saw Preeta with Karan's fan who was involved in match-fixing. He says she is the real culprit who doesn't even care about Mahesh's death. She slaps him. She tells them she doesn't have time to explain everything and leaves.

