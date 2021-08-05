Kundali Bhagya, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn attempts to harm Preeta

Sherlyn carefully plans out a way to harm Preeta so that a doctor can check her and declare that she isn’t pregnant. Hence, she turns on the gas stove so that Preeta burns herself and her plan can take place. She is excited that the truth will be unravelled and everyone will hate Preeta. At that very moment, Sona searches for Preeta and heads towards the kitchen but Sherlyn stops her.

Meanwhile, Shrishti searches for Sameer and informs him that a lot of trouble is going on.

Kareena bua tells Shrishti that she hasn’t been invited here and she should not do anything that can risk Luthra’s reputation. Kareena bua also warns her to not create any scene. But Shrishti is still stuck on the matter and thinks of ways to bring out the truth about Sona’s fiancé. She therefore informs Janki that there is something suspicious about Sona’s fiancé, but she is interrupted by Sarla’s call. Sarla informs her to stay near Preeta and take care of her.

Later, Preeta heads over the kitchen to prepare kadha for Dadi. Sherlyn watches Preeta and waits for the incident to happen. Suddenly, Preeta gets a call from Sona and she saves her from the incident. Both of them are shocked and Sona announces that someone did it on purpose. Hearing this Sherlyn rushes out of the kitchen, but on the way out, someone drags her and she loses her consciousness. This event was witnessed by Sona’s fiancé and he informs this to Kareena bua and Karan.

After awhile, it is found out that Prithvi is the one responsible for the incident and dragged her.

